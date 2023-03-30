Donald Trump, House Republicans Cry Foul Over Indictment — Ex-President-Linked SPAC Digital World Jumps 12%

Former President Donald Trump labeled his indictment in the Stormy Daniels hush money case a “political persecution.”

What Happened: Trump reacted to the indictment originating from claims that $130,000 was paid to the adult movie star in exchange for her silence in an alleged affair, on Thursday.

“Never before in our Nation’s history has this been done,” said Trump. The former U.S. president equated the indictment with electoral interference in the 2024 presidential election.

Trump said in his statement that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, the key prosecutor in Daniel’s case, was doing President Joe Biden’s “dirty work.”

Trump re-posted messages from multiple Republican colleagues, including Speaker of House Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), which decried the former president’s indictment.

The news of Trump’s indictment sent Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC shares up 12.2%, to $14.65. The shares had closed 0.2% lower at $13.06 in regular trading, according to Benzinga Pro data.

DWAC is a blank-check company set to merge with the former president’s Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG). Previously, DWAC shares also got a boost when Trump said he expected to be arrested.

Why It Matters: McCarthy said, “Alvin Bragg has irreparably damaged our country in an attempt to interfere in our Presidential election,” adding, “The American people will not tolerate this injustice.”

House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) called Bragg’s move a “political with-hunt and a dark day for America” on Truth Social.

The Democrat reaction to the indictment was markedly opposite. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said that Trump is “subject to the same laws as every American. He will be able to avail himself of the legal system and a jury, not politics, to determine his fate according to the facts and the law.”

