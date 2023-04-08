Trump's Niece Says Republicans Are Using This 'Donald Tactic' To Their Advantage: 'Don't Even Know Where To Focus Half The Time'

In the latest episode of her podcast, former President Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump said that Republicans are taking inspiration from her uncle in one respect.

On Friday, Mary Trump, a psychologist by profession, said that there is a “connectedness of horrors,” referring to a series of controversial moves by GOP members in several states.

The podcaster and psychologist called out Idaho’s recent legislation prohibiting “abortion trafficking,” otherwise defined as the practice of transporting underage girls out of state without parental consent. In doing so, she wondered about the purpose behind the legislation and how the state would ensure compliance with the law.

Mary Trump also referred to the Kansas state legislature's override of Governor Laura Kelly’s veto of a broad ban on transgender students from competing in sports. The podcaster said that implementation of the law could require students subjected to genital examination.

“I think it's because part of the project certainly in the last seven years has been too overwhelmed to flood the zone. That’s a Donald tactic,” she said of GOP's recent moves. Such tactics are deliberately carried out so that “we don't even know where to focus half the time,” she added.

While discussing ways to respond to the GOP's actions, Mary Trump told her audience to “focus on the perpetrators, not what they're perpetrating.” The rage should be laser-focused on the people who are doing the damage, she added.

See Also: Trump's Niece Says His 'False Bravado' Will Return, But He'll 'Never Be Able To Outrun' His Past

Photo: Shutterstock