The U.S. Department of Defense is investigating the disclosure of confidential war documents shared on social media earlier this week.

What Happened: The documents disclosing information regarding confidential plans by the U.S. and NATO to support Ukraine against Vladimir Putin's war were shared on Twitter and Telegram, reported The New York Times.

"We are aware of the reports of social media posts and the department is reviewing the matter," said Sabrina Singh, the deputy press secretary at the Pentagon.

Earlier this week, several documents containing information about weapon supply schedules, troop numbers, and battalions were leaked on social media, including on Telegram, a widely available platform in Russia with over half a billion users.

Although, the leaked documents contained no specific details on combat plans, such as the time, location, and manner of Ukraine’s planned offensive. Also, the assessment of the military situation in the region is based on information from March 1, the report added.

According to military analysts, some parts of the documents have been modified to overstate the number of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the war and underestimate the number of Russian troops killed.

The modifications could point to an effort of disinformation by Moscow, the analysts said

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron is currently on a three-day state visit to China to persuade Beijing to withdraw its support from Russia in the ongoing war in Ukraine.

