The Kremlin anticipates a larger-than-usual number of voters to participate in the 2024 presidential election, with President Vladimir Putin receiving at least 75% of the vote.

What Happened: During a seminar for regional officials held at a compound located outside Moscow last week, the Kremlin presented the presidential administration’s strategy, RBC reported.

According to the presentation, Moscow's targets are for a 70% voter turnout and for Putin to win at least three-fourths of the vote in the upcoming presidential election.

“The conversation was about needing more than last time [in the 2018 elections],” one of the seminar’s participants told the publication.

The Kremlin also expects a rise in the number of people who cast their votes for Putin in terms of absolute figures compared to the 2018 presidential election.

"After the referendums in the LPR, DPR, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, the number of voters in the country has increased, support for Vladimir Putin in these territories is high, and the same people who voted for joining Russia are very likely to vote for the incumbent president," the report added.

Moscow's annexation of Ukraine’s Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions last year has been condemned by the U.S. and its European allies and followed referendums which were widely viewed as a sham.

Meanwhile, Putin has not yet confirmed plans to run for a fifth term next year but has promised that the election will take place as planned.

