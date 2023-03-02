The U.S. is reportedly readying another $400 million military aid package for Ukraine amid Vladimir Putin's intensifying attack in Bakhmut.

What Happened: Washington's new military package is expected to be a major topic between U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during their meeting at the White House, Reuters reported, citing unnamed officials.

Two officials and a person familiar with the package told the publication that the U.S. is mulling mainly ammunition for Ukraine, including Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) for HIMARS launchers, ammunition for Bradley Fighting Vehicles, as well as armored vehicle launched bridges.

Since the onset of the conflict, the U.S. has provided nearly $32 billion in weaponry to Kyiv to defend itself against Moscow.

Meanwhile, the Russian leader on Thursday said Russia had been hit by a “terrorist attack” in the southern Bryansk region bordering Ukraine.

Putin vowed to crush what he said was a Ukrainian sabotage group – made up of the kind of people who wanted to rob Russia of its history and language – that had fired at civilians. “They won’t achieve anything. We will crush them,” said Putin.

Ukraine accused Russia of deliberate provocation. The Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak on Twitter wrote, “The story about (a) Ukrainian sabotage group in RF (Russian Federation) is a classic deliberate provocation.”

He said Russia “wants to scare its people to justify the attack on another country & the growing poverty after the year of war.”

