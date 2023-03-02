After German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Australia's foreign minister urged China not to arm Vladimir Putin in his unprecedented war in Ukraine.

What Happened: Penny Wong said she raised Moscow's invasion of Ukraine with her Chinese counterpart Qin Gang at the G20 meeting in India, Reuters reported.

Wong told the media that all countries want to see China "do the right thing" and not supply weapons to Putin.

The Australian minister said she raised Russia's conduct in her meeting with Gang and said the responsibility for what is occurring in Kyiv "lies at the feet of Russia."

"I would note that [Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy] himself has said he wants to believe that China will do the right thing and not supply weapons to Russia. And that is not only Australia's call, but the call of all countries," she said.

Comments from Wong came amid reports alleging that Putin was negotiating with Xi Jinping to purchase 100 "kamikaze drones" for his war in Ukraine. Media reports have indicated that China may deliver the alleged drones by April to Russia.

The U.S. and its allies have struggled to dissuade Xi from supporting Putin in his war. On Thursday, Scholzs said his message to Beijing remains clear that the administration should work towards peace in Ukraine and not arm Russia in its war against Kyiv.

The U.S. has also warned China of serious consequences if the Asian nation provided lethal aid to Putin.

