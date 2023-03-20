Apple Inc.’s AAPL upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max may introduce the world’s thinnest screen bezels.

What Happened: Apple is expected to launch its upcoming smartphone lineup in September this year and the iPhone 15 Pro Max could feature a front display that has bezels of only 1.55 mm — the thinnest one in the world, according to a leaker who goes by the name Ice Universe on Twitter.

The smartphone with the thinnest screen bezel of just 1.81 mm at present is Xiaomi 13, according to the leaker.

The tweet was first spotted by AppleInsider.

Why It’s Important: While the leaker specifically talks about iPhone 15 Pro Max bezels, previously ShrimpApplePro, the Twitter handle known for leaking information about Apple’s plans, said that iPhone 15 Pro model will have thinner bezels than its predecessor.

Earlier this month, it was also reported that Apple could introduce the Dynamic Island feature on every device in the iPhone 15 lineup — making it one of the most exciting developments for non-Pro users.

In October, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the iPhone 15’s high-end lineup would ditch the clickable volume and power buttons and replace them with solid-state ones similar to Apple Watch Series 8.

However, all these rumored hardware upgrades, including a titanium frame, an A17 Bionic chip, and a periscope lens for increased optical zoom, could significantly impact the price of these next-generation models.

