Apple Inc.'s AAPL next-generation iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max may see a significant price hike.

What Happened: Jeff Pu, a tech analyst at Hong Kong-based investment firm Haitong International Securities, predicted that iPhone 15 pro models would see an increase in price due to multiple rumored hardware upgrades, reported MacRumors.

These rumored hardware upgrades include a titanium frame, solid-state buttons with haptic feedback from extra Taptic engines, an A17 Bionic chip, a periscope lens for increased optical zoom and increased RAM.

The Pro model has had a starting price of $999 in the U.S. since its launch with the iPhone X in 2017, while the Pro Max has started at $1,099 since the release of the iPhone XS Max the following year.

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 15 lineup in September. All devices in the upcoming lineup are rumored to feature a USB-C port and Dynamic Island.

Why It's Important: A price hike in the U.S. is now plausible, given above-average inflation rates. While Apple has managed to keep Pro model starting prices unchanged for six generations, prices may have to increase to maintain profit margins, the report noted.

It is unclear if the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus would also be subject to a price increase.

