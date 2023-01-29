ñol


Apple's 2023 High-End iPhone 15 Series May Have These 2 Major Updates; Analyst Expects Android Vendors To Ape Changed Design

by Ananya Gairola, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 29, 2023 8:33 PM | 1 min read
Apple Inc. AAPL is likely to make some significant changes to its iPhone 15 series, slated for a 2023 launch

What Happened: On the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models, Apple plans to ditch the clickable volume and power buttons and replace those with solid-state ones similar to what’s seen on the most recent Apple Watch Series 8, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a series of tweets in late October. 

(1/6)
My latest survey indicates that the volume button and power button of two high-end iPhone 15/2H23 new iPhone models may adopt a solid-state button design (similar to the home button design of iPhone 7/8/SE2 & 3) to replace the physical/mechanical button design.

See Also:  How To Buy Apple (AAPL) Shares

In order to simulate the feeling of a click, Apple may rely on Taptic Engine vibration motors, said Kuo.

Kuo added that high-end Android smartphones may also "follow Apple's design to create new selling points."

(4/6)
It was expected that high-end Android smartphones will also follow Apple's design to create new selling points, which is a structural positive for the mobile phone vibrator industry.

This story was originally published on Oct. 28, 2022.

Read Next: Tim Cook Says Lag In iPhone Sales Due To Supply Chain Issues, Not Economic Slowdown

