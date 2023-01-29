Apple's 2023 High-End iPhone 15 Series May Have These 2 Major Updates; Analyst Expects Android Vendors To Ape Changed Design

Apple Inc. AAPL is likely to make some significant changes to its iPhone 15 series, slated for a 2023 launch.
What Happened: On the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models, Apple plans to ditch the clickable volume and power buttons and replace those with solid-state ones similar to what’s seen on the most recent Apple Watch Series 8, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a series of tweets in late October.
My latest survey indicates that the volume button and power button of two high-end iPhone 15/2H23 new iPhone models may adopt a solid-state button design (similar to the home button design of iPhone 7/8/SE2 & 3) to replace the physical/mechanical button design.
In order to simulate the feeling of a click, Apple may rely on Taptic Engine vibration motors, said Kuo.
Due to this design change, the number of Taptic Engines used in each iPhone will increase from the current one to three. As a result, the existing Taptic Engine suppliers, Luxshare ICT (1st supplier) and AAC Technologies (2nd supplier) will be significant beneficiaries.
Kuo added that high-end Android smartphones may also "follow Apple's design to create new selling points."
It was expected that high-end Android smartphones will also follow Apple's design to create new selling points, which is a structural positive for the mobile phone vibrator industry.
This story was originally published on Oct. 28, 2022.
