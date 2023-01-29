Apple's 2023 High-End iPhone 15 Series May Have These 2 Major Updates; Analyst Expects Android Vendors To Ape Changed Design

Apple Inc. AAPL is likely to make some significant changes to its iPhone 15 series, slated for a 2023 launch.

What Happened: On the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models, Apple plans to ditch the clickable volume and power buttons and replace those with solid-state ones similar to what’s seen on the most recent Apple Watch Series 8, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a series of tweets in late October.

My latest survey indicates that the volume button and power button of two high-end iPhone 15/2H23 new iPhone models may adopt a solid-state button design (similar to the home button design of iPhone 7/8/SE2 & 3) to replace the physical/mechanical button design.

In order to simulate the feeling of a click, Apple may rely on Taptic Engine vibration motors, said Kuo.

Kuo added that high-end Android smartphones may also "follow Apple's design to create new selling points."

It was expected that high-end Android smartphones will also follow Apple's design to create new selling points, which is a structural positive for the mobile phone vibrator industry.

