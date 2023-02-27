Apple Inc.‘s AAPL first-generation mixed reality headset could be delayed further than the spring event.

What Happened: Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst at TF International Securities and popular Apple leaker, said that the probability of the mixed reality headset launching alongside the iPhone 15 in the third quarter of 2023 is rising.

He added that while the prediction for the mass shipment schedule remains the same, the possibility of Apple launching its highly-anticipated headset at the Spring event is dwindling.

Why It’s Important: Previously, in December 2022, the Taiwan-based analysts stated that Apple could delay the mass shipment of its mixed-reality headset to the second half of 2023 due to “software-related issues.”

In January, Kuo said that due to a delay in the development progress, Apple could launch the mixed reality headset at a Spring media event or during the Worldwide Developers Conference or WWDC in June. Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman also reiterated the prediction.

Now, it appears that the launch of Apple’s MR headset — which has been in the works since 2017 — may coincide with iPhone 15 release. If the tech giant follows its traditional timeline, the launch could happen in September.

