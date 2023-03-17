According to a newly-discovered patent application, Apple Inc.‘s AAPL future foldable iPhone models may feature automatic drop protection.

What Happened: Apple has filed a patent for a technology enabling iPhones or iPads with flexible screens to sense when dropped, prompting them to fold up mid-air to mitigate damage from the fall.

The patent application stated, “If the sensor detects that the mobile device has been dropped, the foldable device can fold or retract at least partially to afford protection from the fragile display from striking the ground.”

It also read, “Even folding the display to an angle less the 180 degrees can afford some protection because the mobile device can strike edges of the mobile device instead of the display itself.”

The patent application is called “Self-Retracting Display Device And Techniques For Protecting Screen Using Drop Detection.” It is credited to Hoon Sik Kim and Michael B. Wittenberg.

Why It’s Important: For a while now, Apple has been working on foldable devices such as the iPhone or iPad, as well as rollable screens, intending to provide a larger display on a smaller device, reported AppleInsider.

However, these designs pose a risk of damage to the screen.

The effectiveness of the proposed technology for protecting foldable or rollable devices from drops would depend on factors such as the device's ability to quickly detect falls and the height from which it falls, stated the report. However, it also noted that the technology holds promise in mitigating the inherent fragility of such devices.

