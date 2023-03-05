Apple Inc. AAPL could bring some never-seen-before changes to its upcoming iPhone 15 series slated for a 2023 launch — and it might shake up the game.

What Happened: ShrimpApplePro, a reliable Apple hardware leaker, shared a video on Twitter about iPhone 15 lineup, saying that it is sourced from Douyin, TikTok's counterpart in China, but "it's real."

See Also: How To Buy Apple (AAPL) Share

The video shows three glass panels — likely iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The left panel seems to be for iPhone 15 Pro. It depicts the standardized display size for the model and Dynamic Island with relatively thinner bezels than iPhone 14 Pro, reported 9To5Mac.

The middle panel is the largest of the three, suggesting that it is an iPhone 15 Pro Max glass panel. At the top, it has the same Dynamic Island and the screen space adds even more emphasis to the thinner bezels.

The remaining one is the glass panel of the iPhone 15. It has a comparatively thicker border and a bezel width similar to the iPhone 14 lineup. However, it sports the addition of Dynamic Island — making it one of the most exciting developments for non-Pro users, the report noted.

Why It's Important: Previously, the leaker suggested that Apple's 2023 Pro models will have thinner bezels with curved edges, potentially creating the "same effect as an Apple watch."

In October, another Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, said that Apple's high-end iPhone 15 models would ditch the clickable volume and power buttons and replace solid-state ones similar to Apple Watch Series 8.

The iPhone 15 series is likely to launch in September later this year.

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Resurrected From The Depths: Mysterious Tale Of An iPhone 11 Surviving A Week Underwater In Brazilian Lake