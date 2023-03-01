Investor Optimism Declines After US Stocks Record Losses For February

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed some decline in the overall sentiment among US investors.

US stocks closed lower on Tuesday, with all the major indices recording their second negative month in three.

For the month, the Dow fell around 4.2% for the month and has lost 1.48% year-to-date. The S&P 500 fell around 2.6% in February, but recorded gains year-to-date.

Nvidia Corp. NVDA filed for an S-3 registration statement with the SEC for a mixed-shelf offering.

The Dow closed lower by around 232 points to 32,656.70 on Tuesday. The S&P 500 fell 0.30% to 3,970.15, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.10% to settle at 11,455.54 during the session.

Investors are awaiting earnings results from Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR, Lowe's Companies, Inc. LOW, Salesforce, Inc. CRM and Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF today.

At a current reading of 59.0, the index remained in the "Greed" zone, compared to a previous reading of 61.0.

What is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

