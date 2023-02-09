ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Mattel, Credit Suisse And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
February 9, 2023 7:20 AM | 1 min read
Mattel, Credit Suisse And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded higher this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM dropped 18.8% to $13.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results, issued weak guidance and announced a 19% workforce reduction.

Digital Turbine, Inc. APPS fell 18.8% to $13.16 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results and issued weak FY23 guidance

Purple Innovation, Inc. PRPL dropped 11.6% to $4.74 in pre-market trading after the company priced its public offering of 13.4 million shares at a public offering price of $4.50 per share.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here

Mattel, Inc. MAT fell 10.2% to $18.35 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q4 results and issued weak FY23 guidance.

Rapid7, Inc. RPD declined 9.3% to $46.67 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.

STERIS plc STE fell 9.2% to $196.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported weak quarterly results.

U-Haul Holding Company UHAL fell 8.1% to $63.17 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Credit Suisse Group AG CS dropped 8.1% to $3.29 in pre-market trading following Q4 results.

JFrog Ltd. FROG fell 7.7% to $22.15 in pre-market trading after the company issued weak revenue guidance for Q1 and FY23.

Now Read This: $12M Bet On Vera Therapeutics? Check Out These 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

 

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: big losersConsumer DiscretionaryLeisure ProductsTop LosersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideas

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved