$12M Bet On Vera Therapeutics? Check Out These 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed lower on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

OneWater Marine

The Trade: OneWater Marine Inc. ONEW Director Mitchell Legler acquired a total of 7,000 shares an average price of $29.10. To acquire these shares, it cost around $203.68 thousand.

Director Mitchell Legler acquired a total of 7,000 shares an average price of $29.10. To acquire these shares, it cost around $203.68 thousand. What’s Happening: OneWater Marine recently posted downbeat Q1 earnings.

OneWater Marine recently posted downbeat Q1 earnings. What OneWater Marine Does: OneWater Marine Inc is a recreational boat retailer in the United States.

Vera Therapeutics

The Trade: Vera Therapeutics, Inc. VERA Director Patrick G Enright acquired a total of 1,714,285 shares at an average price of $7.00. To acquire these shares, it cost around $12 million.

Director Patrick G Enright acquired a total of 1,714,285 shares at an average price of $7.00. To acquire these shares, it cost around $12 million. What’s Happening: Vera Therapeutics recently announced pricing of 14.28 million share public offering of class a common stock at $7/share.

Vera Therapeutics recently announced pricing of 14.28 million share public offering of class a common stock at $7/share. What Vera Therapeutics Does: Vera Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company.

Idaho Strategic Resources

The Trade: Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. IDR President and CEO John Swallow bought a total of 35,088 shares at an average price of $5.70. To acquire these shares, it cost around $200 thousand.

President and CEO John Swallow bought a total of 35,088 shares at an average price of $5.70. To acquire these shares, it cost around $200 thousand. What’s Happening: Idaho Strategic Resources, during November, posted Q3 sales of $1.75 million.

Idaho Strategic Resources, during November, posted Q3 sales of $1.75 million. What Idaho Strategic Resources Does: Idaho Strategic Resources Inc is a vertically integrated, operating junior mining company.

