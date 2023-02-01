AMD To Rally Over 26%? Here Are 10 Other Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday

- Credit Suisse boosted the price target for Mondelez International, Inc. MDLZ from $70 to $76. Credit Suisse analyst Robert Moskow maintained an Outperform rating. Mondelez shares rose 1.8% to $66.61 in pre-market trading.
- Oppenheimer raised the price target for Amdocs Limited DOX from $94 to $99. Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan maintained an Outperform rating. Amdocs shares fell 0.1% to $91.89 in pre-market trading.
- Baird boosted the price target for Polaris Inc. PII from $120 to $125. Baird analyst Craig Kennison maintained an Outperform rating. Polaris shares gained 7.7% to close at $114.84 on Tuesday.
- Citigroup raised the price target for NXP Semiconductors N.V. NXPI from $150 to $180. Citigroup analyst Christopher Danely maintained a Neutral rating. NXP Semiconductors shares fell 0.2% to $183.92 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. raised Draganfly Inc. DPRO price target from $2 to $3.5. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Scott Buck maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Draganfly shares gained 8.3% to $2.3500 in pre-market trading.
- Pivotal Research boosted Spotify Technology S.A. SPOT price target from $100 to $130. Pivotal Research analyst Jeffrey Wlodarczak maintained a Hold rating. Spotify shares fell 0.1% to $112.70 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc raised Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD price target from $80 to $95. Keybanc analyst John Vinh maintained an Overweight rating. AMD shares rose 3.7% to close at $75.15 on Tuesday.
- Raymond James increased Ryanair Holdings plc RYAAY price target from $113 to $115. Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth maintained a Strong Buy rating. Ryanair shares gained 2.6% to $92.89 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo cut Edison International EIX price target from $76 to $73. Wells Fargo analyst Neil Kalton downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Edison International shares gained 1.1% to close at $68.90 on Tuesday.
- SVB Leerink cut Pfizer Inc. PFE price target from $49 to $48. SVB Leerink analyst David Risinger maintained a Market Perform rating. Pfizer shares fell 0.3% to $44.05 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup slashed McDonald's Corporation MCD price target from $279 to $277. Citigroup analyst Jon Tower maintained a Neutral rating. McDonald's shares dropped 0.4% to $266.29 in pre-market trading.
