Intel Faces Heat From Arm's Growing Popularity With Cloud Computing Giants Like Amazon and Microsoft

- Softbank Group Corp SFTBF SFTBY Arm-based chips won market share in PCs and rivaled Intel Corp INTC in the increasingly crucial data-center market.
- Arm's clientele included cloud-computing operators Amazon.com Inc AMZN, Microsoft Corp MSFT, Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google, Apple Inc AAPL as their data centers consumed a vast number of chips, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- Amazon.com adopted the technology for its self-made server chips. Microsoft and Google worked on processors using building blocks licensed from Arm.
- Apple launched two new versions of its in-house-designed Arm chips for MacBooks, ditching its long-preferred supplier for core processors, Intel.
- Arm-based chips are the digital brains in more than 95% of smartphones, including all Apple iPhones.
- Arm earns royalty payments on every chip made or sold using its design. Therefore, it generated $2.7 billion in revenue in 2021, still only about 3% the size of Intel.
- Arm prepared for an initial public offering this year and is yet to decide where to list its shares, with political pressure in the U.K. to pick London.
- Intel will likely post a 23% decline in revenue in its PC-focused business, according to FactSet.
- Intel's server business sales will likely retreat 40% from the year prior, reflecting a weakening economy and loss of market share to its rival Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD and Arm-based chips.
- While global shipments of laptops will likely decline this year by a high single-digit percentage, those for Arm-based laptops could grow, according to Counterpoint Research.
- Arm chips are now also found in virtual-reality headsets and autonomous vehicles.
- Amazon's latest Graviton chips based on Arm are up to 60% more efficient than its Intel and AMD CPUs, Amazon.com VP Dave Brown said.
- In 2022, AMD CEO Lisa Su said that her company was in the early phases of working on Arm-based chips, likely to find a place in video gaming consoles.
- Price Action: INTC shares traded lower by 0.50% at $30.12 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.