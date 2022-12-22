Intel Restructures Graphics Chip Division To Win Market Share From Nvidia, AMD

by

Intel Corp INTC split its graphics-chip organization to grab market share from Nvidia Corp NVDA and Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD .

split its graphics-chip organization to grab market share from and . Raja Koduri, who led the Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics unit, will return to Intel's Chief Architect position, Bloomberg reports. Those who reported to him will move to either Intel's PC or server chip business units.

Koduri's career includes spells at Apple Inc AAPL and AMD.

and AMD. Also Read: Intel's Ambitions To Compete With Taiwan Semiconductor, Samsung Suffers Jolt After Losing Foundry Head

Intel's Ambitions To Compete With Taiwan Semiconductor, Samsung Suffers Jolt After Losing Foundry Head "Discrete graphics and accelerated computing are critical growth engines for Intel," the company stated. "We are evolving our structure to accelerate and scale their impact and drive go-to-market strategies with a unified voice to customers."

CEO Pat Gelsinger implemented an ambitious plan to return the chipmaker to the forefront of the $580 billion industry.

Koduri's business unit had operated independently and struggled to get its first products to the market on schedule.

Koduri now offers consumer PCs and accelerator chips used by data-center owners like Amazon.com Inc's AMZN AWS to speed up their artificial intelligence software work.

AWS to speed up their artificial intelligence software work. Nvidia, in particular, has built a multibillion-dollar business from scratch, catering to that segment.

Price Action: INTC shares traded lower by 0.60% at $26.67 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsTechMedia