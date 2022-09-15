ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Arm Bags Nvidia As Its First Customer For New Processor Chip

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
September 15, 2022 7:28 AM | 1 min read
Arm Bags Nvidia As Its First Customer For New Processor Chip
  • Softbank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBY) owned British chip technology firm Arm Ltd launched its next generation of data center chip technology called Neoverse V2, Reuters reports.
  • It said Neoverse V2 increases power efficiency.
  • Arm said that chip giant Nvidia Corp NVDA built its latest data center processor, Grace using the Neoverse V2 design.
  • The technology will help Arm tap the booming data growth from 5G and internet-connected gadgets.
  • Arm made a big push into data center processors from previously powering most mobile phones.
  • Arm acknowledged companies like AmpereAmazon.com Inc AMZNFujitsu Ltd FJTSF, and Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA already develop processor chips based on Arm technology for their data centers. 
  • SoftBank looks to take Arm public, with an IPO likely in the fiscal year ending in March 2023.
  • Peer Intel Corp INTC has scaled back expectations for its Mobileye IPO amid a broader stock recession and could delay the share sale until 2023 from the prior mid of 2022, pending recovery.
  • Intel expects the IPO to value the self-driving technology business at up to $30 billion, down from an initial valuation of over $50 billion.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsTechMedia