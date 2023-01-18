Moderna, Tesla And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded mixed this morning. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s pre-market trading session.

AVITA Medical, Inc. RCEL shares surged 12.4% to $9.05 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Tuesday. AVITA Medical, last month, submitted FDA PMA application to expand indication to vitiligo.

Moderna, Inc. MRNA gained 6.5% to $203.00 in pre-market trading after the company's syncytial virus vaccine candidate met its primary endpoint in a Phase 3 trial.

Skillz Inc. SKLZ shares rose 5.4% to $0.7899 in pre-market trading. Skillz, last month, received notice of non-compliance with NYSE trading share price listing rule.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. EDU shares climbed 5% to $39.41 in pre-market trading. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares dropped 12% on Tuesday following mixed Q2 results.

Mullen Automotive, Inc. MULN shares gained 4.9% to $0.3150 in pre-market trading following a 16% drop on Tuesday.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. APE shares rose 4.7% to $1.78 in pre-market trading after gaining around 12% on Tuesday. AMC, last month, announced it would sell APE units to Antara Capital at an average price of $0.66 per share.

Oatly Group AB OTLY shares gained 4.5% to $2.81 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Tuesday. Oatly recently announced an expansion of its partnership with Reitan to feature oat drink in coffee machines in its 7-Eleven and Pressbyrån convenience stores across Sweden.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR gained 3.3% to $79.77 in pre-market trading after reporting better-than-expected Q4 results.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. PNC shares rose 3% to $166.69 in pre-market trading ahead of quarterly results.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL shares gained 2.9% to $52.67 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued strong guidance for 2023.

Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares rose 2.6% to $134.91 in pre-market trading after gaining over 7% on Tuesday. The company announced a string of downward price adjustments in China since late last year and two rounds of price cuts in the U.S. and Europe.

