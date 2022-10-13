Equifax Expands Partnership With MeridianLink To Enhance Digital Lending Solutions

by

Equifax Inc EFX has expanded integration of The Work Number with cloud-based software solutions provider MeridianLink, Inc. MLNK .

has expanded integration of The Work Number with cloud-based software solutions provider . The Work Number is a centralized commercial repository of income and employment data in the U.S., offering credentialed verifiers with permissible purpose access to 573 million records from 2.5 million employers.

The integration will deliver instant verifications of employment and income to credit unions, banks, and other lenders through the MeridianLink Consumer Loan Origination System (LOS).

deliver instant verifications of employment and income to credit unions, banks, and other lenders through the MeridianLink Consumer Loan Origination System (LOS). The move builds upon the existing integration serving MeridianLink Mortgage customers, supporting a streamlined lending experience across the MeridianLink One platform.

"Our new integration helps MeridianLink customers - such as credit unions and banks - make faster, data-driven decisions," said Shelly Nischbach, VP of Verification Services at Equifax Workforce Solutions.

Price Action: EFX shares closed higher by 0.54% at $164.70 on Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.