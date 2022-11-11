Want To Know Who Paid $8 For A Twitter Blue Checkmark? This Chrome Extension Can Help You

If you need to know which Twitter users pay the $8 monthly Twitter Blue premium and which accounts were verified before Elon Musk took control of the social media network, this Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL Chrome extension will come to your aid.

What Happened: Developed by Will Seagar and Walter Lim, the new Chrome extension is called "Eight Dollars." It replaces the check marks with "Actually Verified" and "Paid for Verification" indicators, reported 9To5Google.

The extension makes it easier to distinguish between notable accounts and Twitter Blue subscribers, at least in the web browser. These altered indicators appear on individual profile pages throughout the user's homepage feed and everywhere else where Twitter shows verified check marks.

The Eight Dollars extension is new and cannot yet be installed via the Chrome Web Store. Users can install it manually by turning on the Developer Mode toggle on Chrome's Extensions page and "loading" the extension's code.

A similar process should work for Firefox and Microsoft Corporation's MSFT Edge and other web browsers that use Chrome-like extensions, the report stated.

After the Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO took over Twitter, he began his journey as 'Chief Twit' by giving coveted check marks to all accounts and calling it "great leveler."

