Twitter Blue Account Declares Eli Lilly Giving Away Free Insulin, Pharma Giant Says Its Fake

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 12, 2022 11:08 AM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • A fake Eli Lilly Twitter account had a blue check mark giving the impression the account was legitimate.
  • Someone impersonated Lockheed Martin said the company was stopping weapons sales in some countries. 
A fake account with the handle @EliLillyandCo posted last week on Twitter that Eli Lilly And Co LLY is giving away free insulin

Responding to the fake report, the company clarified that the account from which the message was sent was not the Twitter handle for the actual pharmaceutical giant. The company went on Twitter and apologized for the misleading tweet. 

The Twitter account @EliLillyandCo had a blue check mark indicating the account was legitimate. Someone pretending to be the company spokesperson wrote, “We are excited to announce insulin is free now.”  

According to a report, the fake Eli Lilly post has now been labeled a parody profile. 

The incident now raises questions about Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s announcement of a subscription service by paying $8 monthly for the Twitter Blue mark. 

The pranksters were able to create a fake account on Twitter by paying the amount and getting a blue mark announcing it as an authentic account. 

Similarly, someone impersonated Lockheed Martin Corp LMT, and using a fake Twitter Blue account, said the company was stopping weapons sales to a number of countries. 

On Friday, the company's stock was down more than 5%.

Also Read: Twitter Co-Founder Jack Dorsey Apologizes For Layoffs: 'I Grew The Company Size Too Quickly'

Photo: Courtesy of shutterstock.com

