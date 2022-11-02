Match Group, Super Micro Computer And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Today's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded slightly higher this morning. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s pre-market trading session.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. ARCT shares jumped 28.8% to $23.55 in pre-market trading. Arcturus reported collaboration with CSL to develop and commercialize self-amplifying mRNA vaccines.

Chegg, Inc. CHGG surged 19.1% to $25.14 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results. The company also issued FY22 sales guidance above analyst estimates.

Match Group, Inc. MTCH shares gained 16.2% to $51.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.

Bandwidth Inc. BAND shares climbed 15.5% to $14.21 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results. The company also issued Q4 and FY22 sales guidance above analyst estimates.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. YUMC gained 12.2% to $48.31 in pre-market trading after reporting a rise in Q3 earnings.

RLX Technology Inc. RLX gained 11% to $1.52 in pre-market trading after climbing around 10% on Tuesday.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. SELB climbed 9.6% to $1.82 in pre-market trading. Selecta Biosciences is scheduled to host a conference call on Thursday, November 3, 2022 to discuss its financial results for the third quarter.

H World Group Limited HTHT rose 8.9% to $32.66 in pre-market trading after jumping over 10% on Tuesday.

Li Auto Inc LI rose 8.6% to $15.82 in pre-market trading. Li Auto recently reported it delivered 10,052 vehicles in October 2022, up 31.4% year over year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI rose 7.2% to $77.01 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.

