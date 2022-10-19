Carnival, Amazon, Iamgold And Other Big Gainers From Tuesday

U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 300 points. Here is the list of some big stocks recording gains in the previous session.

shares surged 88.2% to close at $13.19 on Tuesday. agreed to acquire Akouos for a 78% premium over Monday’s closing price of $7.01. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AVEO gained 42.4% to close at $14.92 after LG Chem announced it will acquire AVEO Oncology for $15 per share in cash.

rose 20.4% to close at $5.61. IAMGOLD Corporation IAG rose 19.8% to close at $1.27 after the company announced an agreement to sell its interest in Rosebel Gold Mines to Zijin Mining for cash consideration of $360 million.

gained 11.3% to close at $6.98. Carnival Corporation CCL rose 11.1% to close at $8.08 amid strength in cruise stocks. The company earlier announced a private offering of $1.25 billion aggregate principal amount of Senior Priority Notes due 2028.

rose 8.5% to close at $14.31. Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN gained 2.3% to close at $116.36. Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com company, is planning to open an infrastructure Region in Thailand.