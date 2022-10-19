ñol

Carnival, Amazon, Iamgold And Other Big Gainers From Tuesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 19, 2022 4:18 AM | 2 min read
Carnival, Amazon, Iamgold And Other Big Gainers From Tuesday

U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 300 points. Here is the list of some big stocks recording gains in the previous session.

  • Akouos, Inc. AKUS shares surged 88.2% to close at $13.19 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly And Co LLY agreed to acquire Akouos for a 78% premium over Monday’s closing price of $7.01.
  • AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AVEO gained 42.4% to close at $14.92 after LG Chem announced it will acquire AVEO Oncology for $15 per share in cash.
  • Novonix Limited NVX rose 20.4% to close at $5.61.
  • IAMGOLD Corporation IAG rose 19.8% to close at $1.27 after the company announced an agreement to sell its interest in Rosebel Gold Mines to Zijin Mining for cash consideration of $360 million.
  • ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. ZFOX rose 16% to close at $4.87.
  • Waldencast plc WALD rose 15.4% to close at $9.69.
  • Golden Sun Education Group Limited GSUN gained 14.7% to close at $21.90.
  • Legend Biotech Corporation LEGN surged 14.2% to settle at $45.91.
  • Tango Therapeutics, Inc. TNGX rose 12.8% to close at $6.78.
  • Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. HUDI climbed 12.3% to settle at $32.78.
  • Seer, Inc. SEER gained 11.3% to close at $6.98.
  • Carnival Corporation CCL rose 11.1% to close at $8.08 amid strength in cruise stocks. The company earlier announced a private offering of $1.25 billion aggregate principal amount of Senior Priority Notes due 2028.
  • Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH rose 8.5% to close at $14.31.
  • Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN gained 2.3% to close at $116.36. Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com company, is planning to open an infrastructure Region in Thailand.

