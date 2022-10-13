ñol

PepsiCo To Surge Over 12%? Plus Morgan Stanley Sees $420 For This Stock

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 13, 2022 8:31 AM | 1 min read
PepsiCo To Surge Over 12%? Plus Morgan Stanley Sees $420 For This Stock
  • Wedbush boosted the price target on PepsiCo, Inc. PEP from $185 to $190. Wedbush analyst Gerald Pascarelli maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. PepsiCo shares rose 0.1% to $169.56 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley cut the price target for Charter Communications, Inc. CHTR from $550 to $420. Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne maintained an Equal-Weight rating on the stock. Charter Communications shares fell 0.7% to close at $306.31 on Wednesday.
  • Raymond James cut the price target on TPI Composites, Inc. TPIC from $28 to $24. TPI Composites shares fell 5% to close at $9.69 on Wednesday.
  • Deutsche Bank lowered the price target for Emerson Electric Co. EMR from $99 to $97. Emerson Electric shares rose 1.7% to $78.78 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse cut the price target for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. WBD from $39 to $36. Warner Bros. Discovery shares rose 0.4% to $11.71 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup lowered the price target on Synchrony Financial SYF from $50 to $42. Synchrony Financial shares rose 2.8% to $32.16 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham slashed the price target on Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT from $125 to $90. Applied Materials shares fell 1.3% to $75.05 in pre-market trading.

Check out this: Why Relmada Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Lower By 84%; Here Are 23 Stocks Moving Premarket

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

