Moderna, BioNTech And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

U.S. stocks traded mostly higher, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points on Wednesday. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s session.
- FLJ Group Limited FLJ shares jumped 69% to $2.59.
- Cango Inc. CANG climbed 13.1% to $2.5550 after the company declared a special cash dividend of $0.50 per share.
- El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. LOCO rose 12.7% to $10.26 after the company declared a special dividend of $1.50 per share and approved a 20 million share buyback program.
- KnowBe4, Inc. KNBE rose 12.6% to $24.32 after the company announced it will be acquired by Vista Equity Partners for $4.6 billion.
- RLX Technology Inc. RLX surged 11.5% to $1.11. RLX recently reported a second-quarter FY22 sales decline of 12% year-on-year to $333.50 million.
- Moderna, Inc. MRNA gained 10% to $132.78. Moderna said Merck & Co had exercised an option to jointly develop and potentially sell personalized mRNA-based cancer vaccine. The FDA also authorized Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent Covid-19 vaccines for use as a booster dose in younger age groups.
- AMTD Digital Inc. HKD rose 9.4% to $45.07 after jumping 35% on Tuesday.
- AZZ Inc. AZZ gained 8.8% to $33.09. AZZ, on Tuesday, reported worse-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS results. The company said it will not issue full-year fiscal year 2023 guidance at this time.
- FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. NOTE gained 7.1% to $5.34.
- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. PACB surged 6.5% to $6.04.
- United Microelectronics Corporation UMC gained 5.8% to $5.67.
- BioNTech SE BNTX gained 5.5% to $136.62. Pfizer and BioNTech received U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization for Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster in children 5 through 11 years of age.
