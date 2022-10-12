ñol

Microsoft To $315? Plus Morgan Stanley Sees $50 For Pfizer

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 12, 2022 9:20 AM | 1 min read
Microsoft To $315? Plus Morgan Stanley Sees $50 For Pfizer
  • Wells Fargo cut the price target on Microsoft Corporation MSFT from $350 to $315. Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. Microsoft shares fell 0.1% to $225.30 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Pfizer Inc. PFE from $49 to $50. Morgan Stanley analyst Terence Flynn maintained an Equal-Weight rating on the stock. Pfizer shares fell 0.1% to $41.87 in pre-market trading.
  • Benchmark cut the price target on DraftKings Inc. DKNG from $30 to $23. DraftKings shares fell 0.1% to $13.67 in pre-market trading.
  • UBS lowered the price target for American Water Works Company, Inc. AWK from $159 to $130. American Water Works shares rose 1.1% to $129.10 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan cut the price target for Teradyne, Inc. TER from $105 to $85. Teradyne shares rose 0.2% to $74.13 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup lowered the price target on Skillz Inc. SKLZ from $1.5 to $0.95. Skillz shares fell 0.2% to $0.9350 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James slashed the price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. JBHT from $200 to $190. J.B. Hunt shares rose 0.9% to close at $163.65 on Tuesday.

Check out this: Why Cango Shares Are Trading Higher; Here Are 27 Stocks Moving Premarket

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Posted In: PT ChangesNewsPenny StocksPrice TargetSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading Ideas