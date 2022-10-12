Microsoft To $315? Plus Morgan Stanley Sees $50 For Pfizer

Wells Fargo cut the price target on Microsoft Corporation MSFT from $350 to $315. Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. Microsoft shares fell 0.1% to $225.30 in pre-market trading.

Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Pfizer Inc. PFE from $49 to $50. Morgan Stanley analyst Terence Flynn maintained an Equal-Weight rating on the stock. Pfizer shares fell 0.1% to $41.87 in pre-market trading.

Benchmark cut the price target on DraftKings Inc. DKNG from $30 to $23. DraftKings shares fell 0.1% to $13.67 in pre-market trading.

UBS lowered the price target for American Water Works Company, Inc. AWK from $159 to $130. American Water Works shares rose 1.1% to $129.10 in pre-market trading.

JP Morgan cut the price target for Teradyne, Inc. TER from $105 to $85. Teradyne shares rose 0.2% to $74.13 in pre-market trading.

Citigroup lowered the price target on Skillz Inc. SKLZ from $1.5 to $0.95. Skillz shares fell 0.2% to $0.9350 in pre-market trading.

Raymond James slashed the price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. JBHT from $200 to $190. J.B. Hunt shares rose 0.9% to close at $163.65 on Tuesday.

