Why Cango Shares Are Trading Higher; Here Are 27 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 12, 2022 7:19 AM | 4 min read
Gainers

  • Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation ADMP rose 43.2% to $0.2097 in pre-market trading after jumping over 16% on Tuesday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals recently announced a review of strategic alternatives.
  • Bright Green Corporation BGXX shares rose 16.8% to $0.8680 in pre-market trading. The company recently expanded its Scientific Advisory Board.
  • AMTD Digital Inc. HKD rose 14.9% to $47.28 in pre-market trading after jumping 35% on Tuesday.
  • Cango Inc. CANG rose 14.2% to $2.58 in pre-market trading after the company declared a special cash dividend of $0.50 per share.
  • ObsEva SA OBSV rose 13.1% to $0.1790 in pre-market trading after dropping 3% on Tuesday.
  • FlexShopper, Inc. FPAY rose 12.4% to $1.82 in pre-market trading after the company announced an exclusive relationship with Liberty Tax allowing them to offer consumer loans across the United States.
  • Gatos Silver, Inc. GATO rose 12% to $2.89 in pre-market trading. Gatos Silver reported a 59% year-over-year surge in Q3 silver production.
  • ERYTECH Pharma S.A. ERYP rose 10.7% to $0.70 in pre-market trading after declining over 15% on Tuesday.
  • Magic Empire Global Limited MEGL rose 10.5% to $3.24 in pre-market trading.
  • Imperial Petroleum Inc. IMPP rose 8.1% to $0.40 in pre-market trading after declining 4% on Tuesday.
  • Stabilis Solutions, Inc. SLNG rose 7.8% to $11.78 in pre-market trading after jumping 12% on Tuesday. Stabilis Solutions recently received authorization from the U.S. Department of Energy to export domestically produced liquefied natural gas to all free trade and non-free trade countries.
  • Canoo Inc. GOEV rose 7.4% to $1.46 in pre-market trading. Zeeba recently signed binding agreement to purchase 3,000 Canoo electric vehicles.
  • Getty Images Holdings, Inc. GETY rose 7.2% to $7.25 in pre-market trading. Benchmark upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and announced a $9 price target.
  • Ardelyx, Inc. ARDX rose 7.1% to $1.51 in pre-market trading.
  • Li Auto Inc. LI rose 4.8% to $20.62 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.5% on Tuesday.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .


Losers

  • American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. AVCT fell 16.9% to $1.40 in pre-market trading. American Virtual Cloud Technologies sees total revenue of $4.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.
  • FedNat Holding Company FNHC fell 14.5% to $0.2902 in pre-market trading after jumping 108% on Tuesday.
  • Vox Royalty Corp. VOXR fell 13% to $2.01 in pre-market trading after declining 14% on Tuesday. The Stock was uplisted to the NASDAQ on Monday.
  • Cameco Corporation CCJ shares fell 11.7% to $22.75 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $650 million bought deal offering of common shares at a price of $21.95 per share.
  • Immunic, Inc. IMUX shares fell 10.5% to $8.42 in pre-market trading after jumping around 52% on Tuesday.
  • VOXX International Corporation VOXX shares fell 9.7% to $6.52 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings results for its second quarter on Tuesday.
  • Liquid Media Group Ltd. YVR shares fell 9.6% to $0.29 in pre-market trading.
  • Meiwu Technology Company Limited WNW fell 9.4% to $1.06 in pre-market trading after climbing around 34% on Tuesday.
  • Energy Focus, Inc. EFOI fell 9.1% to $0.4018 in pre-market trading after declining around 12% on Tuesday. Energy Focus, last month, appointed Lesley Matt as CEO.
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V. PHG shares fell 8.5% to $13.65 in pre-market trading. Philips said it expects third-quarter group sales to be approximately €4.3 billion with a comparable sales decline of approximately 5%. Due to the lower sales, Group Adjusted EBITA for the quarter is expected to be around €210 million or around 5% of sales.
  • Burford Capital Limited BUR fell 7.4% to $6.91 in pre-market trading.
  • Owens & Minor, Inc. OMI fell 5.2% to $22.01 in pre-market trading after the company lowered its F22 adjusted EPS guidance. The company named Alexander J. Bruni as EVP and CFO.

