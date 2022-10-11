Alphabet To $134? Plus This Analyst Slashes Price Target On McDonald's

- Credit Suisse cut the price target on Alphabet Inc. GOOGL from $140 to $134. Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. Alphabet shares fell 1.2% to $96.69 on Tuesday.
- Wedbush cut the price target for McDonald's Corporation MCD from $270 to $265. Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. McDonald's shares rose 0.3% to $235.76 on Tuesday.
- Barclays cut the price target on GoodRx Holdings, Inc. GDRX from $13 to $9. GoodRx shares fell 5.5% to $4.5850 on Tuesday.
- Piper Sandler raised the price target for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ELF from $35 to $46. e.l.f. Beauty shares rose 4% to $38.98 on Tuesday.
- Morgan Stanley cut the price target for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM from $130 to $90. Zoom Video shares fell 4.1% to $70.67 on Tuesday.
- SVB Leerink boosted the price target on scPharmaceuticals Inc. SCPH from $6 to $11. scPharmaceuticals shares rose 10.5% to $4.44 on Tuesday.
- Credit Suisse slashed the price target on Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. CCOI from $74 to $56. Cogent Communications shares fell 6.9% to $47.97 on Tuesday.
