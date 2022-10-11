ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Alphabet To $134? Plus This Analyst Slashes Price Target On McDonald's

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 11, 2022 10:03 AM | 1 min read
Alphabet To $134? Plus This Analyst Slashes Price Target On McDonald's
  • Credit Suisse cut the price target on Alphabet Inc. GOOGL from $140 to $134. Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. Alphabet shares fell 1.2% to $96.69 on Tuesday.
  • Wedbush cut the price target for McDonald's Corporation MCD from $270 to $265. Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. McDonald's shares rose 0.3% to $235.76 on Tuesday.
  • Barclays cut the price target on GoodRx Holdings, Inc. GDRX from $13 to $9. GoodRx shares fell 5.5% to $4.5850 on Tuesday.
  • Piper Sandler raised the price target for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ELF from $35 to $46. e.l.f. Beauty shares rose 4% to $38.98 on Tuesday.
  • Morgan Stanley cut the price target for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM from $130 to $90. Zoom Video shares fell 4.1% to $70.67 on Tuesday.
  • SVB Leerink boosted the price target on scPharmaceuticals Inc. SCPH from $6 to $11. scPharmaceuticals shares rose 10.5% to $4.44 on Tuesday.
  • Credit Suisse slashed the price target on Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. CCOI from $74 to $56. Cogent Communications shares fell 6.9% to $47.97 on Tuesday.

Check out this: Investor Fear Increases Ahead Of Third-Quarter Earnings Season

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Consumer DiscretionaryPT ChangesRestaurantsNewsPenny StocksPrice TargetSmall CapMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading Ideas