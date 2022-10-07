Constellation Brands To Rally 21%? Plus Wells Fargo Predicts $225 For Visa

UBS raised Constellation Brands, Inc. STZ price target from $270 to $281. Constellation shares fell 0.1% to $232.38 in pre-market trading.

Stifel cut Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD price target from $122 to $100. AMD shares fell 5.1% to $64.41 in pre-market trading.

B of A Securities lowered Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT price target from $125 to $102. Applied Materials shares fell 3.1% to $85.43 in pre-market trading.

Mizuho lowered the price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA from $49 to $36. Walgreens shares fell 0.2% to $32.20 in pre-market trading.

Piper Sandler cut price target for WeWork Inc. WE from $ $10 to $7. WeWork shares fell 5.1% to close at $2.81 on Wednesday.

Truist Securities cut the price target on Spotify Technology S.A. SPOT from $150 to $125. Spotify shares fell 2.1% to $90.34 in pre-market trading.

BMO Capital cut the price target for Hasbro, Inc. HAS from $80 to $76. Hasbro shares fell 0.6% to $68.15 in pre-market trading.

Wells Fargo cut the price target on Verizon Communications Inc. VZ from $48 to $40. Verizon fell 0.2% to $37.77 in pre-market trading.

Wells Fargo cut the price target on Visa Inc. V from $255 to $225. Visa shares fell 0.9% to $183.85 in pre-market trading.

Raymond James cut the price target on AngioDynamics, Inc. ANGO from $27 to $25. AngioDynamics shares rose 2% to $17.69 in pre-market trading.

