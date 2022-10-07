AMD Faces Price Target Cuts By Analysts Following Revenue Warning, Shares Tumble

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD shar warned of a revenue shortfall and lowered its gross margin guidance.

The company said its third-quarter revenue will likely come in at $5.6 billion, down from the previous forecast of $6.7 billion, plus or minus $200 million.

AMD shares fell 5.4% to $64.19 in pre-market trading.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on AMD after the company issued revenue warning.