Alphabet To $114? Plus This Analyst Predicts $145 For Disney

- B of A Securities cut Alphabet Inc. GOOGL price target from $125 to $114. Alphabet shares rose 1.9% to $100.50 in pre-market trading.
- Rosenblatt cut Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. SBGI price target from $24 to $20. Sinclair Broadcast shares rose 2.3% to close at $18.50 on Monday.
- RBC Capital lowered REGENXBIO Inc. RGNX price target from $47 to $29. REGENXBIO shares fell 8.6% to close at $24.17 on Monday.
- Citigroup lowered the price target on Baker Hughes Company BKR from $40 to $36. Baker Hughes shares rose 1.9% to $22.70 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler raised price target for Accolade, Inc. ACCD from $12 to $13. Accolade shares rose 3.1% to $12.19 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank cut the price target on Block, Inc. SQ from $155 to $95. Block shares rose 3.5% to $57.75 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse raised the price target for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM from $11 to $17. CommScope rose 4.7% to $10.01 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc cut the price target on Westlake Corporation WLK from $90 to $79. Westlake fell 0.1% to $90.30 in pre-market trading.
- Stephens & Co. reduced the price target on Hub Group, Inc. HUBG from $83 to $74. Hub Group shares rose 3.7% to close at $71.54 on Monday.
- JP Morgan cut the price target on The Walt Disney Company DIS from $160 to $145. Disney shares rose 2.3% to $99.35 in pre-market trading.
