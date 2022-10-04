ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Alphabet To $114? Plus This Analyst Predicts $145 For Disney

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 4, 2022 7:20 AM | 2 min read
Alphabet To $114? Plus This Analyst Predicts $145 For Disney
  • B of A Securities cut Alphabet Inc. GOOGL price target from $125 to $114. Alphabet shares rose 1.9% to $100.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Rosenblatt cut Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. SBGI price target from $24 to $20. Sinclair Broadcast shares rose 2.3% to close at $18.50 on Monday.
  • RBC Capital lowered REGENXBIO Inc. RGNX price target from $47 to $29. REGENXBIO shares fell 8.6% to close at $24.17 on Monday.
  • Citigroup lowered the price target on Baker Hughes Company BKR from $40 to $36. Baker Hughes shares rose 1.9% to $22.70 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler raised price target for Accolade, Inc. ACCD from $12 to $13. Accolade shares rose 3.1% to $12.19 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank cut the price target on Block, Inc. SQ from $155 to $95. Block shares rose 3.5% to $57.75 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse raised the price target for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM from $11 to $17. CommScope rose 4.7% to $10.01 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc cut the price target on Westlake Corporation WLK from $90 to $79. Westlake fell 0.1% to $90.30 in pre-market trading.
  • Stephens & Co. reduced the price target on Hub Group, Inc. HUBG from $83 to $74. Hub Group shares rose 3.7% to close at $71.54 on Monday.
  • JP Morgan cut the price target on The Walt Disney Company DIS from $160 to $145. Disney shares rose 2.3% to $99.35 in pre-market trading.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Check out this: US Stock Futures Higher After Monday's Rally; Factory Orders, JOLTS Data In Focus

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: PT ChangesNewsPrice TargetSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading Ideas