ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Amazon To $170? Plus Canaccord Genuity Cuts PT On BlackBerry

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 28, 2022 9:36 AM | 2 min read
Amazon To $170? Plus Canaccord Genuity Cuts PT On BlackBerry
  • Truist Securities cut Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN price target from $180 to $170. Amazon shares fell 0.4% to $114.00 on Wednesday.
  • Benchmark cut Comcast Corporation CMCSA price target from $60 to $46. Comcast shares rose 0.6% to $30.44 on Wednesday.
  • Canaccord Genuity cut BlackBerry Limited BB price target from $6 to $5. BlackBerry shares fell 4.8% to $4.8440 on Wednesday.
  • Argus Research lowered the price target on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. CLF from $33 to $23. Cleveland-Cliffs shares fell 2.5% to $13.27 on Wednesday.
  • JP Morgan cut price target for EOG Resources, Inc. EOG from $156 to $148. EOG Resources shares rose 0.9% to $106.38 on Wednesday.
  • Susquehanna lowered the price target on Union Pacific Corporation UNP from $240 to $208. Union Pacific shares rose 0.4% to $198.02 on Wednesday.
  • Piper Sandler raised the price target for SouthState Corporation SSB from $92 to $96. SouthState rose 1.6% to $78.87 on Wednesday.
  • Wells Fargo cut the price target on General Dynamics Corporation GD from $256 to $249. General Dynamics fell 0.7% to $217.12 on Wednesday.
  • Chardan Capital reduced the price target on Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation AGTC from $5 to $3. Applied Genetic Technologies shares rose 1.2% to $0.3055 on Wednesday.
  • RBC Capital cut the price target on Teladoc Health, Inc. TDOC from $53 to $35. Teladoc Health shares rose 1.7% to $27.09 on Wednesday.

Check out this: Why Fear Level Among US Investors Is Increasing

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: PT ChangesNewsPenny StocksPrice TargetMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading Ideas