Amazon To $170? Plus Canaccord Genuity Cuts PT On BlackBerry

- Truist Securities cut Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN price target from $180 to $170. Amazon shares fell 0.4% to $114.00 on Wednesday.
- Benchmark cut Comcast Corporation CMCSA price target from $60 to $46. Comcast shares rose 0.6% to $30.44 on Wednesday.
- Canaccord Genuity cut BlackBerry Limited BB price target from $6 to $5. BlackBerry shares fell 4.8% to $4.8440 on Wednesday.
- Argus Research lowered the price target on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. CLF from $33 to $23. Cleveland-Cliffs shares fell 2.5% to $13.27 on Wednesday.
- JP Morgan cut price target for EOG Resources, Inc. EOG from $156 to $148. EOG Resources shares rose 0.9% to $106.38 on Wednesday.
- Susquehanna lowered the price target on Union Pacific Corporation UNP from $240 to $208. Union Pacific shares rose 0.4% to $198.02 on Wednesday.
- Piper Sandler raised the price target for SouthState Corporation SSB from $92 to $96. SouthState rose 1.6% to $78.87 on Wednesday.
- Wells Fargo cut the price target on General Dynamics Corporation GD from $256 to $249. General Dynamics fell 0.7% to $217.12 on Wednesday.
- Chardan Capital reduced the price target on Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation AGTC from $5 to $3. Applied Genetic Technologies shares rose 1.2% to $0.3055 on Wednesday.
- RBC Capital cut the price target on Teladoc Health, Inc. TDOC from $53 to $35. Teladoc Health shares rose 1.7% to $27.09 on Wednesday.
