Melco Resorts, Wynn Resorts, Las Vegas Sands And Other Big Gainers From Monday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 27, 2022 1:50 AM | 2 min read
U.S. stocks closed lower with the Dow Jones dropping more than 300 points on Monday. Here is the list of some big stocks recording gains in the previous session.

  • Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited MLCO rose 25.5% to close at $6.65 after Macau officials signaled that COVID-19 travel restrictions will be lifted. Citigroup analyst George Choi also maintained Melco with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $11 to $11.50.
  • Inpixon INPX jumped 21.5% to close at $0.1407 after the company announced it signed a definitive merger agreement with KINS Technology for KINS to acquire Inpixon's enterprise apps business.
  • Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN gained 12% to close at $66.80 after Macau officials signaled that COVID-19 travel restrictions will be lifted. Citigroup analyst George Choi also maintained Wynn with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $87.50 to $91.
  • Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS climbed 11.8% to close at $39.66 after Macau officials signaled that COVID-19 travel restrictions will be lifted. Citigroup analyst George Choi also maintained Las Vegas Sands with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $58 to $60.
  • New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. EDU gained 9.7% to close at $24.17.
  • Chegg, Inc. CHGG climbed 9.1% to close at $20.67 after Needham upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy.
  • Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. CRHC rose 8.3% to settle at $9.93. Allwyn AG and Cohn Robbins Holdings have mutually agreed not to proceed with their earlier proposed business combination.
  • Leslie's, Inc. LESL gained 8.3% to close at $14.57 following an announcement that the company will be included in the S&P SmallCap 600 index.
  • Mister Car Wash, Inc. MCW gained 7.7% to close at $9.29 following news the company will replace ExlService Holdings in the S&P SmallCap 600.
  • H World Group Limited HTHT jumped 6.2% to close at $35.30.
  • Li Auto Inc. LI gained 5.6% to settle at $26.39 as the stock reversed following earlier weakness. The stock fell after the company cut its Q3 vehicle delivery outlook. Broader Chinese stocks are also up amid hopes of China easing COVID-era travel restrictions.
  • Trip.com Group Limited TCOM surged 5.3% to close at $27.37 amid loosened travel restrictions to Macau.

