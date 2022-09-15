U.S. stocks closed mostly higher with the Nasdaq 100 gaining around 100 points on Wednesday. Here is the list of some big stocks recording gains in the previous session.

shares jumped 311.8% to settle at $189.42 on Wednesday as the stock experienced a resurgence in momentum despite a lack of fundamental news. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RYTM gained 24.4% to close at $30.85. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals announced a $100 million proposed public offering after the closing bell on Wednesday.

gained 20.9% to close at $53.27. Evolution Petroleum Corporation EPM shares climbed 19.4% to close at $8.11 after the company posted upbeat Q4 results and reported a $25 million share repurchase program.

rose 13.6% to close at $6.41. Eve Holding, Inc. EVEX surged 10.5% to settle at $ 9.61 on continued strength after United last week announced a $15 million investment in Eve Air Mobility and a conditional purchase agreement for 200 four-seat electric aircraft plus 200 options.

gained 10.2% to close at $2.8550. Twilio Inc. TWLO surged 10% to close at $77.97 after the company announced a restructuring, which includes an 11% workforce reduction. The company also reaffirmed Q3 guidance.

jumped 9.9% to close at $15.84. Freshworks Director Sameer Gandhi acquired a total of 786,597 shares at an average price of $14.63. Enovix Corporation ENVX gained 9.6% to settle at $23.80.

rose 9.6% to close at $5.38. BRP Inc. DOOO gained 8.9% to settle at $74.11 after the company reported Q2 financials results.

surged 8.1% to close at $21.23 amid a rise in crude futures. MakeMyTrip Limited MMYT gained 7.4% to close at $33.98. JP Morgan initiated coverage on MakeMyTrip with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $44.

