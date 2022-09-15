ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Twilio, AMTD Digital And Other Big Gainers From Wednesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 15, 2022 2:47 AM | 2 min read
Twilio, AMTD Digital And Other Big Gainers From Wednesday

U.S. stocks closed mostly higher with the Nasdaq 100 gaining around 100 points on Wednesday. Here is the list of some big stocks recording gains in the previous session.

  • AMTD Digital Inc. HKD shares jumped 311.8% to settle at $189.42 on Wednesday as the stock experienced a resurgence in momentum despite a lack of fundamental news.
  • Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RYTM gained 24.4% to close at $30.85. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals announced a $100 million proposed public offering after the closing bell on Wednesday.
  • NACCO Industries, Inc. NC gained 20.9% to close at $53.27.
  • Evolution Petroleum Corporation EPM shares climbed 19.4% to close at $8.11 after the company posted upbeat Q4 results and reported a $25 million share repurchase program.
  • ImmunityBio, Inc. IBRX rose 13.6% to close at $6.41.
  • Eve Holding, Inc. EVEX surged 10.5% to settle at $ 9.61 on continued strength after United last week announced a $15 million investment in Eve Air Mobility and a conditional purchase agreement for 200 four-seat electric aircraft plus 200 options.
  • Aurora Innovation, Inc. AUR gained 10.2% to close at $2.8550.
  • Twilio Inc. TWLO surged 10% to close at $77.97 after the company announced a restructuring, which includes an 11% workforce reduction. The company also reaffirmed Q3 guidance.
  • Freshworks Inc. FRSH jumped 9.9% to close at $15.84. Freshworks Director Sameer Gandhi acquired a total of 786,597 shares at an average price of $14.63.
  • Enovix Corporation ENVX gained 9.6% to settle at $23.80.
  • EQRx, Inc. EQRX rose 9.6% to close at $5.38.
  • BRP Inc. DOOO gained 8.9% to settle at $74.11 after the company reported Q2 financials results.
  • Comstock Resources, Inc. CRK surged 8.1% to close at $21.23 amid a rise in crude futures.
  • MakeMyTrip Limited MMYT gained 7.4% to close at $33.98. JP Morgan initiated coverage on MakeMyTrip with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $44.
  • Nikola Corporation NKLA rose 6.8% to close at $5.37 following upgrade at BTIG from Neutral to Buy.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: big gainersTop GainersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideas