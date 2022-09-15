U.S. stocks closed mostly higher with the Nasdaq 100 gaining around 100 points on Wednesday. Here is the list of some big stocks recording gains in the previous session.
- AMTD Digital Inc. HKD shares jumped 311.8% to settle at $189.42 on Wednesday as the stock experienced a resurgence in momentum despite a lack of fundamental news.
- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RYTM gained 24.4% to close at $30.85. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals announced a $100 million proposed public offering after the closing bell on Wednesday.
- NACCO Industries, Inc. NC gained 20.9% to close at $53.27.
- Evolution Petroleum Corporation EPM shares climbed 19.4% to close at $8.11 after the company posted upbeat Q4 results and reported a $25 million share repurchase program.
- ImmunityBio, Inc. IBRX rose 13.6% to close at $6.41.
- Eve Holding, Inc. EVEX surged 10.5% to settle at $ 9.61 on continued strength after United last week announced a $15 million investment in Eve Air Mobility and a conditional purchase agreement for 200 four-seat electric aircraft plus 200 options.
- Aurora Innovation, Inc. AUR gained 10.2% to close at $2.8550.
- Twilio Inc. TWLO surged 10% to close at $77.97 after the company announced a restructuring, which includes an 11% workforce reduction. The company also reaffirmed Q3 guidance.
- Freshworks Inc. FRSH jumped 9.9% to close at $15.84. Freshworks Director Sameer Gandhi acquired a total of 786,597 shares at an average price of $14.63.
- Enovix Corporation ENVX gained 9.6% to settle at $23.80.
- EQRx, Inc. EQRX rose 9.6% to close at $5.38.
- BRP Inc. DOOO gained 8.9% to settle at $74.11 after the company reported Q2 financials results.
- Comstock Resources, Inc. CRK surged 8.1% to close at $21.23 amid a rise in crude futures.
- MakeMyTrip Limited MMYT gained 7.4% to close at $33.98. JP Morgan initiated coverage on MakeMyTrip with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $44.
- Nikola Corporation NKLA rose 6.8% to close at $5.37 following upgrade at BTIG from Neutral to Buy.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: big gainersTop GainersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideas