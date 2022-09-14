Gainers
- Aditxt, Inc. ADTX rose 54.3% to $28.56 in pre-market trading following effect of 1:50 reverse stock split.
- Akerna Corp. KERN shares rose 37.6% to $0.1789 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Tuesday.
- Zovio Inc ZVO rose 19.5% to $0.2930 in pre-market trading. Zovio, last month, said Q2 EPS and sales were down year over year.
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMPE rose 18.4% to $0.1160 in pre-market trading after gaining around 5% on Tuesday.
- Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. DWIN rose 18.4% to $10.20 in pre-market trading after dropping 11% on Tuesday.
- Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. ENSC shares rose 11.1% to $0.4588 in pre-market trading after jumping 22% on Tuesday.
- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. EOSE rose 11% to $2.42 in pre-market trading. Eos Energy Enterprises, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $1.01 per share.
- ContraFect Corporation CFRX rose 10.5% to $0.2550 in pre-market trading. ContraFect, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.46 per share.
- 180 Life Sciences Corp. ATNF rose 10.4% to $0.9012 in pre-market trading after declining around 8% on Tuesday.
- Trinity Place Holdings Inc. TPHS rose 9.2% to $1.30 in pre-market trading after surging 11% on Tuesday.
- E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited EJH rose 8.8% to $0.2095 in pre-market trading.
- Nikola Corporation NKLA rose 5.4% to $5.30 in pre-market trading following upgrade at BTIG from Neutral to Buy, according to Reuters.
Losers
- Rail Vision Ltd. RVSN fell 18.6% to $0.70 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 6% on Tuesday.
- Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. CMRA shares fell 15% to $3.28 in pre-market trading. Comera Life Sciences shares jumped 101% on Tuesday after a late Monday Form 4 filing showed multiple insider purchases of the stock.
- Kaspien Holdings Inc. KSPN shares fell 13.3% to $2.48 in pre-market trading following Q2 results. Kaspien Holdings posted a Q2 loss of $1.69 per share.
- Nabriva Therapeutics plc NBRV fell 9.3% to $0.1716 in pre-market trading after climbing around 15% on Tuesday.
- Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. NAVB fell 8.8% to $0.2360 in pre-market trading after declining over 4% on Tuesday.
- PaxMedica, Inc. PXMD fell 7.6% to $3.90 in pre-market trading. TardiMed Sciences' Michael Derby recently disclosed a 63.4% active stake in the company.
- Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TMBR shares fell 7.5% to $0.1138 in pre-market trading after gaining around 10% on Tuesday.
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRBO fell 7.4% to $27.70 in pre-market trading after jumping 79% on Tuesday.
- Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. VWE fell 6.3% to $5.18 in pre-market trading after the company posted a wider Q4 loss. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Vintage Wine Estates from Outperform to Market Perform and lowered the price target from $12 to $6.
