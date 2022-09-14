ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Why Kaspien Holdings Is Trading Lower By 13%; Here Are 21 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 14, 2022 6:19 AM | 3 min read
Why Kaspien Holdings Is Trading Lower By 13%; Here Are 21 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers

  • Aditxt, Inc. ADTX rose 54.3% to $28.56 in pre-market trading following effect of 1:50 reverse stock split.
  • Akerna Corp. KERN shares rose 37.6% to $0.1789 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Tuesday.
  • Zovio Inc ZVO rose 19.5% to $0.2930 in pre-market trading. Zovio, last month, said Q2 EPS and sales were down year over year.
  • Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMPE rose 18.4% to $0.1160 in pre-market trading after gaining around 5% on Tuesday.
  • Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. DWIN rose 18.4% to $10.20 in pre-market trading after dropping 11% on Tuesday.
  • Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. ENSC shares rose 11.1% to $0.4588 in pre-market trading after jumping 22% on Tuesday.
  • Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. EOSE rose 11% to $2.42 in pre-market trading. Eos Energy Enterprises, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $1.01 per share.
  • ContraFect Corporation CFRX rose 10.5% to $0.2550 in pre-market trading. ContraFect, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.46 per share.
  • 180 Life Sciences Corp. ATNF rose 10.4% to $0.9012 in pre-market trading after declining around 8% on Tuesday.
  • Trinity Place Holdings Inc. TPHS rose 9.2% to $1.30 in pre-market trading after surging 11% on Tuesday.
  • E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited EJH rose 8.8% to $0.2095 in pre-market trading.
  • Nikola Corporation NKLA rose 5.4% to $5.30 in pre-market trading following upgrade at BTIG from Neutral to Buy, according to Reuters.

 

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Losers

  • Rail Vision Ltd. RVSN fell 18.6% to $0.70 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 6% on Tuesday.
  • Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. CMRA shares fell 15% to $3.28 in pre-market trading. Comera Life Sciences shares jumped 101% on Tuesday after a late Monday Form 4 filing showed multiple insider purchases of the stock.
  • Kaspien Holdings Inc. KSPN shares fell 13.3% to $2.48 in pre-market trading following Q2 results. Kaspien Holdings posted a Q2 loss of $1.69 per share.
  • Nabriva Therapeutics plc NBRV fell 9.3% to $0.1716 in pre-market trading after climbing around 15% on Tuesday.
  • Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. NAVB fell 8.8% to $0.2360 in pre-market trading after declining over 4% on Tuesday.
  • PaxMedica, Inc. PXMD fell 7.6% to $3.90 in pre-market trading. TardiMed Sciences' Michael Derby recently disclosed a 63.4% active stake in the company.
  • Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TMBR shares fell 7.5% to $0.1138 in pre-market trading after gaining around 10% on Tuesday.
  • NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRBO fell 7.4% to $27.70 in pre-market trading after jumping 79% on Tuesday.
  • Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. VWE fell 6.3% to $5.18 in pre-market trading after the company posted a wider Q4 loss. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Vintage Wine Estates from Outperform to Market Perform and lowered the price target from $12 to $6.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Premarket MoversTop GainersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideas