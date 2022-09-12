- Mizuho cut the price target for Adobe Inc ADBE from $480 to $440. Adobe shares fell 1.3% to $389.82 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler cut the price target on Meta Platforms, Inc. META from $190 to $175. Meta shares rose 0.4% to $169.76 in pre-market trading.
- SVB Leerink raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. DCPH price target from $21 to $25. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals shares rose 1% to close at $18.08 on Friday.
- Citigroup raised the price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. CBRL from $89 to $98. Cracker Barrel shares rose 1.7% to close at $111.94 on Friday.
- HC Wainwright & Co. cut price target for MacroGenics, Inc. MGNX from $35 to $10. MacroGenics shares fell 9% to $3.86 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs reduced the price target on Oak Street Health, Inc. OSH from $32 to $29. Oak Street Health shares fell 2.6% to $27.60 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup cut the price target for Guidewire Software, Inc. GWRE from $88 to $79. Guidewire Software rose 2.4% to close at $69.48 on Friday.
- Wedbush raised the price target on Jack in the Box Inc. JACK from $95 to $115. Jack in the Box rose 2.9% to close at $81.74 on Friday.
- Susquehanna raised the price target on JD.com, Inc. JD from $55 to $62. JD.com shares rose 0.6% to $60.75 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse boosted the price target on American International Group, Inc. AIG from $50 to $60. AIG shares rose 1.3% to close at $55.04 on Friday.
