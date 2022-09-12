ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

This Analyst Slashes PT On Meta Platforms, Plus Mizuho Predicts $440 For Adobe

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 12, 2022 8:33 AM | 2 min read
This Analyst Slashes PT On Meta Platforms, Plus Mizuho Predicts $440 For Adobe
  • Mizuho cut the price target for Adobe Inc ADBE from $480 to $440. Adobe shares fell 1.3% to $389.82 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler cut the price target on Meta Platforms, Inc. META from $190 to $175. Meta shares rose 0.4% to $169.76 in pre-market trading.
  • SVB Leerink raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. DCPH price target from $21 to $25. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals shares rose 1% to close at $18.08 on Friday.
  • Citigroup raised the price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. CBRL from $89 to $98. Cracker Barrel shares rose 1.7% to close at $111.94 on Friday.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. cut price target for MacroGenics, Inc. MGNX from $35 to $10. MacroGenics shares fell 9% to $3.86 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs reduced the price target on Oak Street Health, Inc. OSH from $32 to $29. Oak Street Health shares fell 2.6% to $27.60 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup cut the price target for Guidewire Software, Inc. GWRE from $88 to $79. Guidewire Software rose 2.4% to close at $69.48 on Friday.
  • Wedbush raised the price target on Jack in the Box Inc. JACK from $95 to $115. Jack in the Box rose 2.9% to close at $81.74 on Friday.
  • Susquehanna raised the price target on JD.com, Inc. JD from $55 to $62. JD.com shares rose 0.6% to $60.75 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse boosted the price target on American International Group, Inc. AIG from $50 to $60. AIG shares rose 1.3% to close at $55.04 on Friday.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Check out this: US Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street; Crude Oil Rises

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: PT ChangesNewsPenny StocksPrice TargetSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsAnalyst Ratings