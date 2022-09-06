U.S. stocks closed lower with the Dow Jones dropping more than 300 points on Friday. Here is the list of some big stocks moving higher in the previous session.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. HOLI jumped 16.5% to close at $19.76. A consortium led by China's Hollysys Automation’s management aims to take the U.S.-listed automation and control system maker private in a deal at a $1.8 billion valuation, Reuters reported.

Aurora Innovation, Inc. AUR gained 15.2% to close at $2.43 after the company's CEO reportedly said an Apple or Microsoft takeover was 'potentially appealing'

Borr Drilling Limited BORR rose 12.6% to close at $4.46. Shares of several companies in the energy sector traded higher as investors await an OPEC+ meeting next week, in which an oil output cut might be discussed.

Smartsheet Inc. SMAR gained 10.8% to close at $34.16 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.

Cheetah Mobile Inc.. CMCM shares gained 10.5% to close at $3.70 following effectiveness of its 1-for-5 reverse split.

nCino, Inc. NCNO climbed 9.5% to close at $32.16 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS and sales results and issued Q3 and FY23 adjusted EPS and sales guidance above estimates.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. HP rose 8.5% to close at $44.45. Shares of several companies in the energy sector traded higher as investors await an OPEC+ meeting next week, in which an oil output cut might be discussed. Also, G7 nations agreed on a plan to cap Russian oil prices.

Guardant Health, Inc. GH jumped 8.2% to settle at $53.11.

Guardant Health recently announced an expanded collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany to further leverage the GuardantINFORM real-world evidence platform.

Braskem S.A. BAK gained 8.2% to settle at $12.53.

5E Advanced Materials Inc. FEAM rose 8.1% to close at $15.99.

HighPeak Energy, Inc. HPK gained 8% to close at $26.35.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU jumped 6.7% to settle at $314.17 as the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and boosted its annual projections.

jumped 6.7% to settle at $314.17 as the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and boosted its annual projections. Okta, Inc. OKTA gained 6.7% to close at $64.63. Guggenheim upgraded Okta from Sell to Neutral.