U.S. stocks closed lower with the Dow Jones dropping more than 300 points on Friday. Here is the list of some big stocks moving higher in the previous session.
- Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. HOLI jumped 16.5% to close at $19.76. A consortium led by China's Hollysys Automation’s management aims to take the U.S.-listed automation and control system maker private in a deal at a $1.8 billion valuation, Reuters reported.
- Aurora Innovation, Inc. AUR gained 15.2% to close at $2.43 after the company's CEO reportedly said an Apple or Microsoft takeover was 'potentially appealing'
- Borr Drilling Limited BORR rose 12.6% to close at $4.46. Shares of several companies in the energy sector traded higher as investors await an OPEC+ meeting next week, in which an oil output cut might be discussed.
- Smartsheet Inc. SMAR gained 10.8% to close at $34.16 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Cheetah Mobile Inc.. CMCM shares gained 10.5% to close at $3.70 following effectiveness of its 1-for-5 reverse split.
- nCino, Inc. NCNO climbed 9.5% to close at $32.16 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS and sales results and issued Q3 and FY23 adjusted EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
- Helmerich & Payne, Inc. HP rose 8.5% to close at $44.45. Shares of several companies in the energy sector traded higher as investors await an OPEC+ meeting next week, in which an oil output cut might be discussed. Also, G7 nations agreed on a plan to cap Russian oil prices.
- Guardant Health, Inc. GH jumped 8.2% to settle at $53.11.
- Guardant Health recently announced an expanded collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany to further leverage the GuardantINFORM real-world evidence platform.
- Braskem S.A. BAK gained 8.2% to settle at $12.53.
- 5E Advanced Materials Inc. FEAM rose 8.1% to close at $15.99.
- HighPeak Energy, Inc. HPK gained 8% to close at $26.35.
- Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU jumped 6.7% to settle at $314.17 as the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and boosted its annual projections.
- Okta, Inc. OKTA gained 6.7% to close at $64.63. Guggenheim upgraded Okta from Sell to Neutral.
