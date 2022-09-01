- Credit Suisse cut the price target for Snap Inc. SNAP from $35 to $29. Snap shares fell 0.5% to $10.83 in pre-market trading.
- BTIG boosted the price target on FREYR Battery FREY from $20 to $25. FREYR Battery shares fell 5.9% to $13.40 in pre-market trading .
- JMP Securities cut Veeva Systems Inc. VEEV price target from $240 to $215. Veeva Systems shares fell 12.5% to $174.50 in pre-market trading.
- Mizuho lowered the price target on Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX from $83 to $75. Seagate shares fell 2.4% to $65.33 in pre-market trading.
- Needham cut price target for MongoDB, Inc. MDB from $350 to $330. MongoDB shares fell 16.3% to $270.16 in pre-market trading.
- Cowen & Co. reduced the price target on Semtech Corporation SMTC from $65 to $43. Semtech shares fell 16% to $38.82 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup cut the price target for The Cooper Companies, Inc. COO from $406 to $350. Cooper Companies fell 0.5% to $286.10 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo lowered the price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company SMG from $85 to $75. Scotts Miracle-Gro rose 1.1% to $67.71 in pre-market trading.
- Telsey Advisory Group cut the price target on PVH Corp. PVH from $110 to $80. PVH shares rose 1.5% to $57.07 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs cut the price target on Codiak BioSciences, Inc. CDAK from $6 to $2. Codiak BioSciences shares fell 1.9% to $2.1088 in pre-market trading.
Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .
Check out this: US Stock Futures Down After Recording Losses For August; Crude Oil Falls Further
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.