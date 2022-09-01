ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Snap To $29, Plus Goldman Sachs Slashes PT On This Stock By 67%

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 1, 2022 8:26 AM | 2 min read
Snap To $29, Plus Goldman Sachs Slashes PT On This Stock By 67%
  • Credit Suisse cut the price target for Snap Inc. SNAP from $35 to $29. Snap shares fell 0.5% to $10.83 in pre-market trading.
  • BTIG boosted the price target on FREYR Battery FREY from $20 to $25. FREYR Battery shares fell 5.9% to $13.40 in pre-market trading .
  • JMP Securities cut Veeva Systems Inc. VEEV price target from $240 to $215. Veeva Systems shares fell 12.5% to $174.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Mizuho lowered the price target on Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX from $83 to $75. Seagate shares fell 2.4% to $65.33 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham cut price target for MongoDB, Inc. MDB from $350 to $330. MongoDB shares fell 16.3% to $270.16 in pre-market trading.
  • Cowen & Co. reduced the price target on Semtech Corporation SMTC from $65 to $43. Semtech shares fell 16% to $38.82 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup cut the price target for The Cooper Companies, Inc. COO from $406 to $350. Cooper Companies fell 0.5% to $286.10 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo lowered the price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company SMG from $85 to $75. Scotts Miracle-Gro rose 1.1% to $67.71 in pre-market trading.
  • Telsey Advisory Group cut the price target on PVH Corp. PVH from $110 to $80. PVH shares rose 1.5% to $57.07 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs cut the price target on Codiak BioSciences, Inc. CDAK from $6 to $2. Codiak BioSciences shares fell 1.9% to $2.1088 in pre-market trading.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Check out this: US Stock Futures Down After Recording Losses For August; Crude Oil Falls Further

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: PT ChangesNewsPenny StocksPrice TargetSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsAnalyst Ratings