The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a 36-page response to a motion filed by the legal team of former President Donald Trump wherein the latter sought the appointment of a special master.

What Happened: The DoJ said the government had “developed evidence” that records were “likely concealed and removed from the Storage Room and that efforts were likely taken to obstruct the government’s investigation.”

The Justice Department said its preliminary review of 15 boxes indicated that they contained various materials including “presidential correspondence, personal and post-presidential records, and a lot of classified records.”

The filing said the “most significant concern” was that highly classified records were “unfoldered, intermixed with other records, and otherwise unproperly [sic] identified.”

Why It Matters: The DoJ opposed the grant of injunctive relief to Trump by saying, “any Presidential records seized pursuant to the search warrant belong to the United States, not to the former President.”

The justice department also opposed the appointment of a special counsel by saying it was “neither necessary nor appropriate to address executive privilege in this case.”

A photo was attached with the filing that allegedly showed classified documents strewn on the floor of Trump’s office.

On Monday, the DoJ said it had completed its review of the materials seized from Mar-a-Lago and had said at the time it would address “potential privilege disputes if any.”

Trump recently demanded on Truth Social that the investigators return the documents without “plants.”

