Former President Donald Trump reportedly bragged that he knew details about the secret love life of French President Emmanuel Macron.

What Happened: Trump had told his closest associates during the time he was a sitting president and after, that he knew details about Macron's clandestine sex life, RollingStone reported.

The former U.S. leader did not elaborate on details, nor did he explain how American spies acquired the “dirt” on Macron he claimed to have seen, according to the report.

Trump shared a volatile relationship with Macron, going as far as supporting the latter's far-right nationalist rival Marine LePen in the 2017 French presidential election, according to RollingStone.

See Also: How To Buy TMTG IPO Stock

Why It Matters: The FBI removed 11 sets of classified documents from Mar-a-Lago earlier in August. One of the seized items was described as “Info re: President of France.”

There is no clarity on whether this seized document had any relation with Macron’s personal life, according to RollingStone.

Trump had previously made comments on Macron’s allegedly “naughty” ways that “[not] very many people know,” according to the report.

The French Embassy told RollingStone that they had not asked the Biden administration for information on documents recovered from Trump’s Florida home.

Meanwhile, Trump on Truth Social, a unit of Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), has demanded that the U.S. Department of Justice return the seized documents. Truth Social is set to go public through a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corporation DWAC.

Read Next: Trump Ropes In Former DeSantis Adviser Into Legal Team Helping Him With Mar-A-Lago Case: WaPo