Donald Trump Sues FBI: Wants 'Special Master' To Oversee Handling Of Materials Seized From Mar-A-Lago

Former President Donald Trump’s attorneys have filed a request in a Florida court, asking for an appointment of a “special master” to oversee the handling of materials taken from Mar-a-Lago earlier in the month.
What Happened: Trump is reportedly asking that a federal judge halt a review by the Federal Bureau of Investigation of documents recovered from his Florida estate.
The requests are the first such maneuver by Trump's legal team in the two-week time frame that has elapsed since the Palm Beach club was searched by the FBI, the Associated Press reported.
Why It Matters: Trump’s lawyers said in the lawsuit that the special master, a neutral third-party attorney, would be tasked with inspecting the recovered records and setting aside those covered by executive privilege, as per the report.
“Merely ‘adequate’ safeguards are not acceptable when the matter at hand involves not only the constitutional rights of President Trump but also the presumption of executive privilege,” Trump's lawyers reportedly said.
Trump, writing on Truth Social, a unit of Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), demanded that the U.S. Department of Justice “turn over REAL without ‘plants’ inventory” of his seized property and its location.
“We are demanding that all items wrongfully taken from my home be IMMEDIATELY returned,” he said.
Trump also said that Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart had recused himself two months ago from a major civil suit that he had filed because of “his bias and animus towards” him. He described the warrant signed by the judge that led to the search as “wrongful” and “overboard.”
TMTG is set to go public through a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC.
Price Action: On Monday, DWAC shares closed largely unchanged at $29.95 in the regular session and fell 0.3% in extended trading, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
