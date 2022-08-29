Mar-A-Lago Case: Trump's Request For 'Special Master' Too Late? DoJ Says It's Done Reviewing Seized Documents

Former President Donald Trump’s request for the appointment of a special master to review materials seized from his Florida home may be moot now that the U.S. Department of Justice says it has completed examining the confiscated documents.
What Happened: The DoJ told a U.S. district court judge in Florida that its privilege review team “completed its review of those materials” and will address “potential privilege disputes if any,” reported CNBC.
The response was filed by counterintelligence official Jay Bratt, who said that the DoJ and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) are “facilitating a classification review of materials recovered” from Mar-a-Lago, according to the report.
The ODNI is leading an intelligence community assessment of the “potential risk to national security that would result from the disclosure of these materials.”
Why It Matters: Trump had asked for a special master to be appointed last week. On Saturday, U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon issued a preliminary order which broached the court’s intent to appoint such a neutral third-party attorney.
Bratt told the judge that before the court issued its preliminary order, the DoJ's team had “identified a limited set of materials that potentially contain attorney-client privileged information,” and had completed its review of those documents, reported CNBC.
The DOJ says its team has reportedly found a “limited set” of potentially privileged information, and that is kept separate from the agents that carried out the search.
Recently, Trump demanded on Truth Social that documents seized from his estate be turned over to him without “plants.”
Truth Social is owned by Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) — a company set to go public through a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
