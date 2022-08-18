Amazon Prime Eyes To Poach Rival Film Executives To Boost Presence

Amazon.com Inc AMZN is amid a senior movie-studio executive hunt to helm its growing entertainment division, the Wall Street Journal reports.
In March, Amazon closed the $6.5 billion acquisition of the MGM movie and television studio. Earlier this year, Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy, MGM executives, quit Amazon to join Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc WBD.
Amazon Studios had conversations with several Hollywood leaders, including Netflix Inc's NFLX film head, Scott Stuber. Stuber has been instrumental in cementing Netflix's status as the numero uno streaming company.
Also Read: YouTube Jumps Streaming Video Marketplace Bandwagon, Joining Likes Of Amazon, Apple
Amazon Studios also discussed with former Paramount Global PARA Paramount Pictures executive Emma Watts. However, Netflix's position got jeopardized as Walt Disney Co DIS loosened its pursestrings to surpass it in subscriber numbers and content offerings.
Netflix's global slowdown has led to a scale back in its spending and operations. Netflix's subscriber and market value decline triggered a debate between Netflix executives and Stuber over more theatrical film debut, which the latter saw as a revenue boost for Netflix.
Amazon explored scenarios including the release of most theatrical films under the MGM banner while other features under the Amazon Studios brands. Amazon also discussed rebranding MGM's Epix premium cable channel under the MGM studio umbrella.
Amazon has invested significantly in its film operations as it saw the movies as the primary customer driver on its Prime shipping service. Amazon Studios diversified its offerings from art-house fare to programming designed to have broader appeal.
Walmart Inc WMT also recently collaborated with Paramount to offer a Paramount+ streaming service to the subscribers of its membership program.
Price Action: AMZN shares closed lower by 1.85% at $142.10 on Wednesday.
Photo via Wikimedia Commons
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.