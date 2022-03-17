Amazon Consummates MGM Deal Post Clean Chit From Regulators

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
- Amazon.com Inc AMZN closed the $8.5 billion acquisition of film studio Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer after a clean chit from the U.S. FTC and EU.
- The EU contended that the deal would not hamper competition as the two companies did not significantly overlap in content production, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- The FTC also did not take any action to block the deal.
- In May, Amazon agreed to acquire MGM firing up rivalry with the likes of Netflix Inc NFLX.
- The MGM takeover marked Amazon's biggest acquisition since Whole Foods.
- Price Action: AMZN shares traded higher by 0.99% at $3,092.52 on the last check Thursday.
