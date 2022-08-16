Walmart Spices Up Amazon Rivalry By Collaborating With Paramount - Report

- Walmart Inc WMT collaborated with Paramount Global PARA to offer Paramount+ streaming service to the subscribers of its membership program.
- Members of Walmart+ will now enjoy access to Paramount's "essential" plan, which costs $4.99 per month and includes commercials.
- It also offers a $9.99-per-month service without ads.
- Walmart+ membership costs $12.95 per month or $98 per year and includes free shipping on orders and discounts on fuel, and a free six-month subscription to Spotify Technology S.A.'s SPOT premium music service Reuters reports.
- Amazon.com Inc's AMZN Prime offers free shipping and video and music streaming services.
- An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year.
- Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL YouTube has also joined the likes of Amazon.com Inc AMZN and Apple Inc AAPL, which all have their hubs to sell streaming video services.
- It marks an attractive opportunity for the streaming companies which battled subscriber losses following pandemic recovery and macro slowdown.
- Price Action: WMT shares traded higher by 3.77% at $137.57 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.