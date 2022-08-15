YouTube Jumps Streaming Video Marketplace Bandwagon, Joining Likes Of Amazon, Apple

Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL YouTube is planning to launch an online store for streaming video services, the Wall Street Journal reports. YouTube hopes the new platform referred to internally as a "channel store" could be available as early as this fall.
YouTube currently allows subscribers to YouTube TV, its $64.99-a-month online package of cable channels, to add on a subscription to services like HBO Max. The new marketplace would allow consumers to choose streaming services a la carte through the main YouTube app.
Also Read: Disney, Sony, ViacomCBS To Bid For Rights To This Popular Indian Cricket League
YouTube has explored splitting subscription revenue with streaming partners. It would join the likes of Amazon.com Inc AMZN, Roku, Inc ROKU, and Apple Inc AAPL, which all have their hubs to sell streaming video services.
NBCUniversal's Peacock weighed adding streaming services of potential partners to its app.
Netflix Inc NFLX and other streaming services have agreed to be part of Verizon Communications Inc's VZ plan which lets customers sign up for and manage their streaming services through the connectivity company's interface.
"They are making their services available in as many places as possible so that they have as big a shot as possible of getting people," Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc CSSE CEO Bill Rouhana said.
Streaming companies like Netflix battled subscriber losses as the world gradually recovered from the pandemic and people started moving out for entertainment. Additionally, the inflation, geopolitical crisis, and uncertain macro tightened consumer spending.
Price Action: GOOG shares traded lower by 0.53% at $122 premarket on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.