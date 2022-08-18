Denbury, Global-e Online And Agilent Among Top Gainers On Wednesday

U.S. stocks closed lower on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones dropping around 170 points. Here is the list of some big stocks moving higher in the previous session.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. SAVA rose 27.3% to close at $25.72 after a form 4 filing showed Director Sanford Robertson purchased 100,000 shares at an average price of $20.69.
- Denbury Inc. DEN rose 12.4% to settle at $88.72. Denbury is exploring options including a sale, Bloomberg reported.
- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. LX jumped 12.1% to close at $2.23 after the company late Tuesday reported Q2 results.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY gained 11.8% to settle at $23.08 on continued momentum amid an uptick in retail investor attention on social media.
- Sportradar Group AG SRAD rose 11.6% to close at $13.39 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and raised its FY22 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Cogent Biosciences, Inc. COGT gained 11.3% to close at $15.76. Cogent Biosciences recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.71 per share.
- Legacy Housing Corporation LEGH climbed 11.1% to settle at $19.97.
- Cano Health, Inc. CANO gained 11.1% to close at $5.21. Hearing DealReporter said Cano Health is eyed by several suitors including United Health, CVS, Humana.
- DMC Global Inc. BOOM climbed 9.8% to settle at $26.36. DMC Global recently announced planned retirement of CFO Michael Kuta.
- Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. CCRN gained 9.1% to close at $23.41.
- Cross Country Healthcare reported a $100 million buyback program.
- HighPeak Energy, Inc. HPK rose 8.9% to settle at $21.46. HighPeak Energy recently posted Q2 EPS of $0.64.
- Global-e Online Ltd. GLBE climbed 7.9% to close at $36.68. Analysts boosted their price targets on Global-E Online.
- BlackLine, Inc. BL gained 7.6% to close at $74.35.
- Agilent Technologies, Inc. A rose 7.2% to settle at $142.27 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter and raised its FY22 guidance.
- FaZe Holdings Inc. FAZE rose 5.2% to close at $14.01 after gaining 12% on Tuesday. The company reported Q2 results on Monday.
