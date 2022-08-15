Illumina, Poshmark, Olo And Some Other Big Losers From Friday

U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 400 points. Here is the list of some big stocks moving lower in the previous session.
- CS Disco, Inc. LAW shares fell 53.6% to close at $13.43 after the company reported Q2 earnings and issued weak Q3 guidance.
- Olo Inc. OLO shares fell 36.4% to close at $8.26 after the company reported Q2 results and issued FY22 guidance below consensus estimates.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. CODX shares fell 30.7% to close at $4.48 after the company reported downbeat results for its second quarter on Thursday.
- ForgeRock, Inc. FORG declined 21.1% to close at $17.55 after the company issued Q3 adjusted EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
- WeTrade Group, Inc. WETG fell 20.2% to settle at $11.23. WeTrade Group forged an agreement with Parkway Medical Limited to sell monkeypox virus test kits and antigen tests for $50 million.
- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. CSSE declined 13.9% to settle at $12.21 after the company reported wider quarterly loss.
- Certara, Inc. CERT fell 13% to close at $17.56 after the company announced a secondary offering of 7 million shares of common stock.
- Expensify, Inc. EXFY fell 11.7% to close at $21.46 following weak Q2 sales.
- AMTD Digital Inc. HKD dropped 10.2% to close at $192.27 following the stock's recent surge.
- Mister Car Wash, Inc. MCW fell 10.1% to settle at $10.79 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results and lowered FY22 guidance.
- Natura &Co Holding S.A. NTCO dipped 9.1% to close at $5.62 as the company reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Snap One Holdings Corp. SNPO fell 8.6% to close at $11.43 after reporting a Q2 loss.
- Poshmark, Inc. POSH dropped 8.4% to close at $11.80 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results and issued Q3 sales guidance below estimates.
- Illumina, Inc. ILMN fell 8.4% to close at $208.32 after the company reported worse-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued weak full-year 2022 guidance.
- Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. YMM dropped 8% to close at $7.53.
- Lufax Holding Ltd LU fell 6.5% to settle at $4.00. Lufax recently said Q2 EPS and sales results were down year over year.
- Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. ITCI dropped 6.1% to close at $53.57. Intra-Cellular Therapies recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.92 per share.
